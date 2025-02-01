Two dead, 35 injured in Habarana bus-van collision

Posted by Editor on February 1, 2025 - 12:30 pm

Two people have died, and around 35 others were injured in a road accident in the Galwanguwa area of Habarana today (February 1).



Police stated that a bus traveling from Galle to Trincomalee collided with a van coming from Kinniya this afternoon. The bus was carrying a group on an excursion.

The injured have been admitted to the Habarana and Dambulla hospitals.

The deceased are a woman who was traveling on the bus and the driver of the van.