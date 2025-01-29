Ramal Siriwardena Resigns as SLTB Chairman

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2025 - 1:24 pm

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Ramal Siriwardena, has resigned from his position.

Accordingly, he has submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Transport and Highways. Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Kumara Gunasena, confirmed that the ministry has received it.

Siriwardena was appointed as the Chairman of the SLTB after the National People’s Power (NPP) government came to power.

With his resignation, he becomes the second person to step down from a chairman position under the current government.