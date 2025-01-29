Sri Lanka discontinues Chief of Defence Staff position
The Sri Lankan government has decided to discontinue the position of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).
Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha confirmed during a media briefing today (January 29) that the government will not retain the position of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).
He stated that there are no plans to continue the CDS role, and the responsibilities associated with the position will be managed by the Ministry of Defence.
“We do not plan to retain the position of Chief of Defence Staff. The responsibilities related to that role will be carried out through the Ministry of Defence,” he said.
The CDS post has remained vacant since the conclusion of General Shavendra Silva’s tenure.
