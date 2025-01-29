MP Ramanathan Archchuna arrested

Jaffna District MP Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna was arrested this afternoon (January 29) by the police in Jaffna for allegedly obstructing police duties in Anuradhapura.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that the MP is scheduled to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.

The police launched an investigation into the parliamentarian over allegations that he obstructed traffic police officers on duty in the Rambewa area of Anuradhapura on January 21, 2025. The Anuradhapura Police subsequently presented facts related to the incident before the court.

On January 21, 2025, MP Ramanathan Archchuna was involved in a dispute with a group of police officers conducting traffic duties in the Rambewa area of Anuradhapura. His vehicle, which was equipped with VIP flashing lights and allegedly caused inconvenience to other road users, was stopped by the police while he was on his way to Parliament.

During the incident, the police officers requested the MP to produce his identification and driver’s license. However, he reportedly refused to comply and engaged in an argument with the officers.

On January 22, 2025, Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate and Additional District Judge Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya rejected a request by the Anuradhapura Headquarters Police to issue a notice summoning the MP to appear in court regarding the alleged obstruction of police duties and threats to use criminal force. Instead, the Chief Magistrate ordered the police to prepare and submit a charge sheet against the MP by February 3, 2025.

Once the charge sheet is submitted, the court may then consider issuing a notice for the MP to appear before the court.