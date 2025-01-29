CSMD demands transparency on Digital Laws, e-NIC, and China media deals

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2025 - 7:44 pm

The Collective for Social Media Declaration (CSMD) has sent a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, raising concerns over the lack of transparency in key policy reforms and digital projects in Sri Lanka.

The organization has highlighted three pressing issues: amendments to the Online Safety Act (OSA), the implementation of the e-NIC project, and media agreements signed with China.

Lack of Clarity on Online Safety Act Amendments

The CSMD expressed concern over the proposed amendments to the OSA, stating that there has been no public disclosure on who is drafting the changes or whether human rights standards are being upheld.

The original Act, which was heavily criticized and faced 54 fundamental rights petitions, had been widely condemned by various stakeholders.

The group emphasized that any amendments should go through rigorous public consultation to ensure transparency and accountability.

Concerns Over e-NIC Project

The letter also raised issues about the lack of clear communication regarding the implementation of the e-NIC project, particularly regarding biometric data protection.

The CSMD pointed out that there is no public information on the security measures in place, compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), or the involvement of external vendors.

The absence of transparency, the group warned, could lead to misinformation and erode public trust in the national digital identification system.

Uncertainty Over Media Agreements with China

The CSMD called for immediate disclosure of details regarding six agreements signed between the Sri Lankan government and Chinese state broadcasters during President Dissanayake’s visit to Beijing.

Citing a report from BBC Sinhala (https://www.bbc.com/sinhala/articles/cly4gej5wpro), the group noted that China ranks 172nd out of 180 countries in press freedom and has a history of state-controlled media narratives.

They urged the government to ensure that these agreements do not compromise Sri Lanka’s commitment to media freedom and democratic values.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

The letter reminded the President of his administration’s promise to bring a new approach to governance, stressing that these developments reflect a continuation of past practices of policymaking without adequate public consultation.

The CSMD urged the government to release relevant documents, establish clear consultation frameworks, and engage with experts to uphold transparency in decision-making.

“We only ask that the promises made around a shift in, and the desperately needed reform of our political culture, including policymaking, are realized,” the letter stated.

The organization called for immediate action to address these concerns and ensure the Sri Lankan people receive clear and transparent communication on these crucial policy matters.