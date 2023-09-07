Sri Lanka President says nationwide industrialization will begin across the country similar to Biyagama Free Trade Zone

Posted by Editor on September 7, 2023 - 9:18 am

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe outlined an ambitious vision for Sri Lanka’s economic future during his address at the centenary celebration of Al Mubarak Central College in Malwana on Wednesday (September 06).

He emphasized the replication of the Biyagama Free Trade Zone’s success as a blueprint for modern commercial industrialization to be implemented nationwide.

This strategy aims to propel the country towards rapid development within the next 15-20 years.

President Wickremesinghe noted the significant progress made in the Biyagama region since the establishment of the trade zone and highlighted the nation’s potential to become a thriving investment hub.

He unveiled plans to open up several new investment opportunities on a global scale, paving the way for Sri Lanka to emerge as a prominent investment destination.

The President’s remarks were delivered during the centenary celebration ceremony, where he also revealed that several areas, including Bingiriya, Hambantota, Kandy, Trincomalee, and the Northern Province, have been earmarked for the establishment of industrial estates.

These areas are set to undergo rapid development, transforming into vibrant commercial cities.

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe stressed the commitment of local representatives to attract investment opportunities for the advancement of their respective districts.

He cited the example of the Biyagama investment zone, which has evolved into the premier trade zone in South Asia.

President Wickremesinghe asserted that replicating the success of industrialization seen in Biyagama and Katunayake across all provinces is crucial for alleviating economic pressures.

President Wickremesinghe also highlighted the government’s dedication to strengthening the country’s economy while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

During his visit to Al Mubarak Central College, President Wickremesinghe was warmly welcomed by students.

He inaugurated a new three-story building at the college and issued a commemorative stamp to mark the centenary celebration.

This historic visit marked the first time a sitting President had visited Al Mubarak Central College.

The President also left a commemorative note in the special guest book and inaugurated the college’s centenary memorial.

Additionally, he recognized students who exhibited exceptional skills with awards and certificates.

Minister of State for Education Aravinda Kumar also addressed the ceremony, while State Ministers Prasanna Ranaweera and Kader Mastan, along with Principal of Al Mubarak Central College Malwana Mr. S.H.M. Naim, staff, students past and present and other officials were present to mark this significant occasion.

(President’s Media)