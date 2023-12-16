Sri Lanka President wants to transform Horton Plains National Park into Premier destination

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the necessity to transform Horton Plains National Park and its surrounding areas into a premier destination for high-end tourists.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks on Saturday (December 15) during his participation in an observation tour in Horton Plains National Park.

Following a visit to the site office of Horton Plains National Park, President Wickremesinghe recorded his insights in the special guest book and subsequently participated in an observation tour of the park along the Ohio route.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further conducted a survey of the lands owned by the Department of Wildlife and Forest Conservation related to Horton Plains National Park using map sources.

During this assessment, he directed officials to compile a comprehensive map encompassing all lands associated with both Horton Plains National Park and its associated region, with a prompt submission deadline.

The President emphasized the potential for the nation to generate significant foreign exchange by strategically developing Horton Plain and its surrounding areas, known for their appeal to both local and international tourists, with a focus on attracting high-end tourists.

Additionally, the President underscored the importance of ensuring that all activities align with environmental sustainability and adhere to eco-friendly practices.

President Wickremesinghe further inquired about the living conditions of the residents in the villages surrounding the park, highlighting the potential improvement in their lives through the promotion of the tourism industry.

Subsequently, the President conducted an observation of the road passing through the Udaveriya Estate and its vicinity.

Present during this inspection were Horton Plains National Park Chief Warden Mr. R.M.N.K. Rathnayake, Central Provincial Wildlife Assistant Director Mr. G. Wickramathilaka and other relevant officials.

