Two persons injured in shooting incident near fish stall in Weligama

December 16, 2023

Two persons, aged 42 and 52, were left injured in a shooting incident in Weligama area on Friday night (December 15).

According to Police, two gunmen had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at a fish store on the Galle Road, in Weligama before fleeing the scene.

The injured are residents of Denipitiya and Welipitiya areas and they were immediately admitted to Walana Hospital and were transferred to Matara Hospital for further treatment.

Victims have been identified as the owner and an employee of the fish store in question, Police said.

The Weligama Police is carrying out investigations into the incident and efforts are underway to arrest the gunmen.