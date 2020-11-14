I would like to wish a very Happy Deepavali to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights in Sri Lanka and around the world. Lighting a lamp at this joyous occasion, symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, states Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a Deepavali Message.

The message:”Deepavali is also a reminder that we must dedicate ourselves to overcome every challenge together as a community. It is through unity that we can defeat ignorance and ensure that compassion prevails in our heart. As a nation that defeated the evils of ignorance and separation time and time again, may the radiance of lamps lit, continue to bring peace and unity to our land.

“As we strive to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic together, we must also strive to uplift each other and ensure our shared quest of a bright and peaceful future for Sri Lanka is realized. I wish all Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and world over, a very happy, safe and peaceful Deepavali”.