Hindu devotees across the globe light lamps and engage in religious observances with the expectation of dispelling darkness of ignorance and illuminating wisdom today, states President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a Deepavali Message.

The message: “Deepavali festival is a renowned cultural celebration where the devotees extend wishes of enlightenment and share greetings with love and compassion. In my view, cultural festivals of this nature provide a great opportunity to build communal reconciliation and mutual understanding among the people and empower ethnic and religious harmony.

“At a time when the entire world is facing unprecedented difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such an opportunity to observe and celebrate one’s own religious beliefs is, indeed, a consolation. I believe Hindu devotees living in the country and overseas would jointly commit themselves to God to seek solace during this Deepavali festive season. I believe it would be a blessing for our objective to establish a righteous society and a healthy country. I wish all those who celebrate this festival of enlightenment would attain the inner peace they expect”.