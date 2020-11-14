Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, on 13 November said the final decision on burying the remains of those who die due to COVID-19 related complications, will be reached after receiving the report of the technical committee comprising health experts.

The committee was appointed on 11 November. In a special statement, Wanniarachchi said the Cabinet of Ministers did not take any decision on the burial of COVID-19 dead during the last Cabinet meetings.

“Several parties have requested us to allow them to bury the remains of COVID-19 dead. But, we have not taken any decision regarding the matter yet. When that request was informed to the Cabinet, they instructed me to take a decision after receiving the report of the technical experts committee,” she noted.

