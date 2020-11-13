Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 53.

3 of the 5 people died at home.

The following deaths have been reported:

83 year old female a resident of Colombo 14. 68 year old male a resident of Chilaw. 69 year old male a resident of Ratmalana. 78 year old male a resident of Colombo 13. 64 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.