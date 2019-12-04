Dec 04 2019 December 4, 2019 December 4, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka rejects Swiss request to fly staffer for treatment

Dinesh Gunawardena

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister says the government has rejected a request from the Swiss Embassy to allow one of its employees to be flown out for medical treatment after a group allegedly abducted and threatened her to disclose embassy information.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said Wednesday that the woman has not made a statement to police about the incident despite repeated requests. Instead, he said, the government has received a request from the Swiss Embassy for permission to fly the woman out in an ambulance aircraft.

Switzerland says the woman is not able to give a statement because of ill health.

A court on Tuesday blocked the staffer from traveling abroad without making a statement to police.

