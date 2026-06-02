Sri Lanka reports 19 dengue deaths, 33,864 cases

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 2, 2026 - 8:45 am

The number of dengue patients reported in Sri Lanka has risen rapidly, with 33,864 cases and 19 deaths recorded so far this year.

The Ministry of Health said the highest number of dengue cases has been reported from the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces, raising concerns over the continued spread of the disease.

In response to the increasing number of infections, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) of the Ministry of Health has planned special dengue control programs to be carried out on May 8, 9, and 10.

Consultant Community Physician Dr. Preshila Samaraweera said the public is requested to clean their homes, gardens, and surrounding areas during the three-day program to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The special dengue prevention activities are scheduled to be implemented in 74 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions across the country as part of efforts to control the spread of dengue and reduce the number of new infections.