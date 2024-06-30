Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from July 1, 2024
Posted by Editor on June 30, 2024 - 9:56 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from July 1, 2024.
Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced their fuel prices as follows.
The price revision is as follows:
- Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 344 (reduced by Rs. 11)
- Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 379 (reduced by Rs. 41)
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 317 (not revised)
- Super Diesel – Rs. 355 (reduced by Rs. 22)
- Kerosene – Rs. 202 (not revised)
