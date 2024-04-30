Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on April 30, 2024 - 9:31 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from May 1, 2024.

Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced their fuel prices as follows.

The price revision is as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 368 (reduced by Rs. 3)

Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 420 (reduced by Rs. 20)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 333 (reduced by Rs. 30)

Super Diesel – Rs. 377 (reduced by Rs. 9)

Kerosene – Rs. 215 (reduced by Rs. 30)