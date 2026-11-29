Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from November 30, 2026

November 29, 2026 - 10:19 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective November 30, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 30, bringing the new price to Rs. 394.

Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below: