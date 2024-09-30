Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 1, 2024

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective from October 1, 2024.



Accordingly, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced their fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol Octane 92 will be reduced by Rs. 21, bringing it to Rs. 311 per litre, while the price of Petrol Octane 95 remains unchanged.

Auto Diesel will be reduced by Rs. 24 to Rs. 283 per litre, and Super Diesel will see a reduction of Rs. 33, bringing it to Rs. 319 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene will be reduced by Rs. 19, bringing it to Rs. 183 per litre.

The price revision is shown in the table below: