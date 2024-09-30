President’s office releases full list of 107 returned vehicles and their previous users
The Office of the President of Sri Lanka has issued a statement regarding vehicles parked near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
According to the statement, following the appointment of the new Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 107 vehicles recently returned to the President’s Office, as per previous directives, are now temporarily parked outside the Secretariat in Colombo under police protection.
The vehicles are stationed outside due to insufficient space within the Secretariat to accommodate them, the statement explains. However, it emphasizes that the vehicles are not being displayed for exhibition purposes.
These vehicles were not assigned to the permanent staff of the Presidential Secretariat but were allocated to personal staff appointed under Article 41(1) of the Constitution by the former President during his tenure.
A complete list of individuals who used these vehicles is provided below.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- President’s office releases full list of 107 returned vehicles and their previous users September 30, 2024
- Sri Lankan President allocates Rs. 11 Billion for upcoming General Election September 30, 2024
- Man hospitalized after police open fire on suspicious vehicle in Panadura September 30, 2024
- Sri Lanka Navy seizes two Indian boats, 17 fishermen for poaching in local waters September 30, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry clarifies VIP security allowance changes September 29, 2024