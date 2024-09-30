President’s office releases full list of 107 returned vehicles and their previous users

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2024 - 5:51 pm

The Office of the President of Sri Lanka has issued a statement regarding vehicles parked near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

According to the statement, following the appointment of the new Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 107 vehicles recently returned to the President’s Office, as per previous directives, are now temporarily parked outside the Secretariat in Colombo under police protection.

The vehicles are stationed outside due to insufficient space within the Secretariat to accommodate them, the statement explains. However, it emphasizes that the vehicles are not being displayed for exhibition purposes.

These vehicles were not assigned to the permanent staff of the Presidential Secretariat but were allocated to personal staff appointed under Article 41(1) of the Constitution by the former President during his tenure.

A complete list of individuals who used these vehicles is provided below.















