Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from September 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on August 31, 2025 - 10:16 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective September 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 299.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 341.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 283.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 313.
  • The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 185.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 6  Rs. 299
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 341
Auto Diesel – Rs. 6  Rs. 283
Super Diesel – Rs. 12  Rs. 313
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 185
