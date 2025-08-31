Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from September 1, 2025
Posted by Editor on August 31, 2025 - 10:16 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective September 1, 2025.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 299.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 341.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 283.
- The price of Super Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 313.
- The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 185.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|– Rs. 6
|Rs. 299
|Petrol 95 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 341
|Auto Diesel
|– Rs. 6
|Rs. 283
|Super Diesel
|– Rs. 12
|Rs. 313
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 185
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from September 1, 2025 August 31, 2025
- Five organised criminals detained for 72 hours under PTA August 31, 2025
- Three Excise officials arrested over 2 Million bribe August 31, 2025
- Indonesian Police officers honoured for arrest of Sri Lankan underworld figures August 31, 2025
- Five major underworld figures, including Kehelbaddara Padme, deported to Sri Lanka August 30, 2025