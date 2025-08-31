Five organised criminals detained for 72 hours under PTA

Posted by Editor on August 31, 2025 - 6:34 pm

The five organised criminals who were arrested in Indonesia on August 27, 2025, and brought back to Sri Lanka last night (August 30) are being detained for 72 hours under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), police said.

They are currently being held at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Western Province North Crimes Division for questioning.

The suspects, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, Panadura Nilanga, Backhoe Saman, and Thembili Lahiru, were apprehended in a joint operation in Indonesia conducted by the Indonesian Police, INTERPOL, and the Sri Lanka Police.

Following their return to the country, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, and Panadura Nilanga were handed over to the CID for further investigations, while Backhoe Saman and Thembili Lahiru were handed over to the Colombo North Crimes Division.

