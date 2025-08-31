Three Excise officials arrested over 2 Million bribe

Posted by Editor on August 31, 2025 - 10:27 am

Three officials of the Chankanai Excise Office have been arrested by the Northern Province Crimes Division for allegedly accepting a bribe of 2 million rupees while posing as officers of the Narcotics Bureau.

According to intelligence received by S. Sanjeewa, OIC of the Northern Province Crimes Division, the three suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on the evening of August 29, 2025.

Police said the excise officials had earlier arrested a person with liquor on a beach in the Madagal area and then falsely claimed to be officers of the Narcotics Bureau.

The individual was later taken to the Chankanai Excise Office, where the suspects allegedly used his mobile phone to call his sister and demanded 2 million rupees for his release.

The woman then informed the OIC of the Northern Province Crimes Division, after which a raid was carried out and the suspects were arrested.

The arrested suspects are a 48-year-old Chief Excise Officer and two Excise Inspectors aged 36 and 32.

They are scheduled to be produced before court.