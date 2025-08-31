Indonesian Police officers honoured for arrest of Sri Lankan underworld figures
Indonesian police officers who played a leading role in the arrest of underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme and four other Sri Lankan organised criminals were honoured at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.
The officers were felicitated and presented with commemorative plaques in recognition of their contribution. Alongside them, Sri Lankan police personnel who took part in the joint operation were also commended. The awards and commendations were presented by Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.
The five suspects were arrested in Indonesia on August 27, 2025, and brought back to Sri Lanka last night (August 30) via the Bandaranaike International Airport. The Indonesian officers who led the operation, together with their Sri Lankan counterparts, were officially received at the airport by Minister Wijepala and IGP Weerasooriya.
According to police, the suspects include well-known underworld figures Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, Panadura Nilanga, Backhoe Saman, and Thembili Lahiru.
Following their arrival, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, and Panadura Nilanga were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.
Meanwhile, Backhoe Saman and Thembili Lahiru were placed under the custody of the Western Province North Crimes Division for questioning.
