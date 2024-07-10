Sri Lanka to amend constitution on Presidential and Parliamentary terms

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to amend the Constitution to address discrepancies in the terms of office for the President and Parliament.

This decision targets Articles 30(2), 62(2), and 83(b) of the constitution, which govern the duration of these terms.

Currently, Article 83(b) allows for a presidential term exceeding six years.

The proposed amendment seeks to change this to a term not exceeding five years.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe submitted this resolution to remove any doubts and inconsistencies regarding the tenure of the President and Parliament.