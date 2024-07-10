Sri Lanka Railways sets deadline for striking workers to return to duty

Posted by Editor on July 10, 2024 - 11:20 am

Sri Lanka’s Railways Department issued a final notice requesting all Station Masters and Controllers to report for duty by noon today (July 10).

Railways General Manager S.S. Mudalige made the announcement, stating that those who fail to report by noon will be considered as having vacated their positions.

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union began a strike from midnight yesterday (July 9) over demands including promotions.

As a result, several trains, including office and night mail trains to and from Colombo Fort, Badulla, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, and Rambukkana, were canceled.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Ranjith Rubasinghe, emphasized that the strike is illegal since public transport, including railways, is declared an essential service.

He warned of strict disciplinary action against those not reporting for duty.

Rubasinghe also mentioned that additional Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses would be deployed if the strike disrupts office train operations today.

Passengers with train season tickets will receive free transportation on SLTB buses.