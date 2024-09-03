Sri Lanka to immediately write off all crop loans for farmers
Posted by Editor on September 3, 2024 - 1:35 pm
The government of Sri Lanka has decided to immediately write off all crop loans taken by farmers.
This move came in response to a request made by several farmer organizations.
The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that this decision was made with the aim of providing financial relief and support to farmers.
After giving this much bribe (including 50% pay rise), if still going to lose the election, you know both you and the powerful international backer are an abject failure and voters had enough.