Law to be enforced on tuition teacher polls for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on September 3, 2024 - 1:41 pm
Sri Lanka’s Election Commission has decided to enforce the law prohibiting tuition teachers from conducting polls among their students regarding their choices in the upcoming presidential election and publishing the results online.
Election Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the police have been informed about these incidents.
He further mentioned that there is a possibility of arresting the suspect tuition teachers under the charge of undue influence in connection with the election.
He also noted that the public has the ability to file complaints with the police regarding such incidents.
