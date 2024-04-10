Sri Lanka to import vehicles in 2025 if economy improves

Posted by Editor on April 10, 2024 - 9:27 am

If the economy of Sri Lanka gets better next year, there will be a possibility of importing vehicles, said Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

Speaking to the media at an event in Dematagoda, he mentioned that an extra Rs. 13 billion was spent on increasing state employee salaries.

In total, Rs. 107 billion was paid for state employee salaries in April.

Additionally, he said a program to give 10 kilograms to 2.7 million families in April and May will start on April 21.

The State Minister noted that over half of Sri Lanka’s families qualify for this subsidy.