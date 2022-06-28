Sri Lanka to launch Cargo Ferry Service between Kankesanthurai and Tamil Nadu

The Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers have granted its approval to launch a cargo ferry service between Kankesanthurai (KKS) and the Karaikal Port, and Port of Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda said yesterday (June 27) he will make arrangements to begin initial work on the service soon.

He said that a Cargo Boat Service will also commence thereafter.

The Minister said that the service will allow Sri Lankans access to fuel, fertiliser, milk powder, and other essentials including medicines, at a low cost.

The Minister said that air transportation between Palali, Trichy and Chennai will begin on 1st of July this year.