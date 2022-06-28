Energy Minister left for Qatar for talks on fuel imports

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and Minister of Environment Ahamed Nazeer have left for Qatar this morning (June 28) to hold talks over the importation of fuel.

The two lawmakers are expected to engage in discussions with Qatari officials on supplying fuel to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Minister Susil Premajayantha, former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Saman Weerasinghe and several officials are scheduled to leave for Moscow, Russia on Sunday to hold talks to solve Sri Lanka’s energy crisis.