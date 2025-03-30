Sri Lanka to reveal Easter attack suspects before April 21, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 30, 2025 - 6:28 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured that the investigations into the Easter Sunday bombings are progressing rapidly, with several responsible individuals expected to be exposed before April 21, 2025.

Speaking at a public rally in Deiyandara today (March 30), the President emphasized his government’s commitment to uncovering the full truth behind the attacks and ensuring justice is served.

“The investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks is being carried out systematically. On April 21st, we will once again remember the day of the Easter attack. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is making significant efforts, and by April 21st, they are expected to expose a notable group responsible for the attack,” he stated.

The President reaffirmed his government’s dedication to expediting the investigation and ensuring that those accountable face justice.