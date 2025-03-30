Sri Lanka introduces online service for new water connections

Sri Lanka has introduced an online system for applying for new water supply connections, making the process more convenient for the public.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that application forms can now be accessed through its official website, www.waterboard.lk.

According to the NWSDB, new water connections will be provided within two weeks of submitting a request. However, the board also confirmed that under a pilot project currently in operation, some applicants may receive their connections in less than two weeks.

The pilot project is already underway, and arrangements are being made to supply water through this system in the coming week. This initiative aims to streamline the application process and ensure faster access to clean water for households and businesses.

For more details and to apply for a new water connection, visit www.waterboard.lk.