Elephant Pass Salt Factory opens – ‘Raja Lunu’ hits the market

Posted by Editor on March 29, 2025 - 8:26 pm

The Elephant Pass (Alimankada) Salt Factory, affiliated with the National Salt Limited and established near the Elephant Pass Saltern, was inaugurated today (March 29).

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of the Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti.

This factory has the capacity to produce approximately 5 metric tons of salt per hour and is expected to generate around 450 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Furthermore, it has been announced that the Elephant Pass Salt Factory will release table salt to the market under the brand name “Raja Lunu” at an affordable price.