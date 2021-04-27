Sri Lankan cabinet approves to ban the Burka
Posted in Local News
Cabinet approval was granted to ban all face coverings including the burka and niqab, Public Security Cabinet Minister Dr. Sarath Weerasekara said.
The proposal on imposing the ban on the garment was made by Rear Admiral (Retd.) Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, the Minister of Public Security.
Share on FB
what a foolish joke wearing maske is not effect to the public security my dr fool minister of public security he is thiknig tht all srilanken r fools o cow