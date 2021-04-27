Apr 27 2021 April 27, 2021 April 27, 2021 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lankan cabinet approves to ban the Burka

Cabinet approval was granted to ban all face coverings including the burka and niqab, Public Security Cabinet Minister Dr. Sarath Weerasekara said.

The proposal on imposing the ban on the garment was made by Rear Admiral (Retd.) Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, the Minister of Public Security.

