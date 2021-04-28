Litro assures supply of 12.5 kg LPG cylinders

Litro Gas Ltd. yesterday reassured that supply of 12.5 kg LPG cylinders would be ensured without any shortage.

A decision to this effect was made at a meeting chaired by State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

“We assure our customers that our regular 12.5 kg cylinder is available in the market without any shortage at the same price. In the event of any unavailability through an agent, customers can place an order for any Litro Gas Lanka cylinders that meet their LPG requirements by dialling 1311 or via the Litro Gas home delivery app,” Litro Gas Lanka Chairman and CEO Anil Koswatte said in a statement.

He said that in keeping with the State Minister’s guidelines to provide consumer information and clarity with regard to the new premium hybrid 18-litre cylinder introduced by Litro Gas to the market, the company hoped to implement such activities within a week while keeping it at the introductory price.

(Source: Daily FT)