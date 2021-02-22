Sri Lankan Cricketer Lahiru Kumara tests positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been dropped from the West Indies tour.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement that this was confirmed during a PCR test conducted yesterday (21).

He was identified to have been infected when the squad selected for the T20 and ODI series underwent PCR tests, the SLC said.

The Sri Lankan squad is scheduled to leave the island for the West Indies tour tomorrow. However, the final touring party has not been named thus far.

During the West Indies tour, Sri Lanka will play three T20Is, three one day Internationals and two Test matches, under a bio-secure environment in Antigua from the 3rd of March to the 2nd of April.