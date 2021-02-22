UNP ready to rectify mistakes & return to power

The United National Party says it is committed to serve the party supporters and the public after gaining power once again.

Speaking during an event in Matara, Deputy Leader of the UNP Ruwan Wijewardena said they are willing to address the shortcomings and take forward the party and the country.

He acknowledged that there were shortcomings when they were in power and noted that the UNP members were not given their dues.

The Former State Minister of Defence noted that they have built a new team in order to rectify their mistakes and realise the true potential of the nation.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the UNP Palitha Range Bandara said those who worked to divide the party have not succeeded in politics.

He said several seasoned politicians who defected from the party previously have taken refuge at various places.

Former MP Range Bandara noted that the UNP has always worked for the betterment of the country and they will continue to do so by safeguarding the party as well.

(Source: News Radio)