Sri Lankan egg traders urge pricing formula amid market price surge

Posted by Editor on October 18, 2024 - 10:27 am

Egg trade associations in Sri Lanka have requested the government to introduce a pricing formula to determine the price of eggs.

Anura Marasinghe, Secretary of the All Ceylon Egg Traders Association, stated that since it costs no more than Rs. 25 to produce an egg, it is feasible to sell eggs at Rs. 35 in the market.

“The issue with egg pricing has not yet been resolved. The market price of an egg has risen to around Rs. 40-45. A committee should be appointed to establish a pricing formula. The actual production cost of an egg ranges between Rs. 20 and 23, and farmers can supply eggs at Rs. 30,” he added.