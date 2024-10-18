Johnston Fernando evades CID inquiry over unregistered BMW car

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has requested former Member of Parliament Johnston Fernando to provide a statement regarding an unregistered BMW car found in the Colombo Hilton parking lot.

However, he has not yet appeared.

Though Fernando was asked to come to the CID for questioning, he has cited illness as the reason for not attending.

Over the past three days, CID investigation teams have searched for him at his known residences and frequented locations, but as of yesterday (October 17), they have not been able to locate him.

The former SLPP MP is wanted for questioning about allegations of using an illegally assembled car.