Ranil urges voters to choose experienced leaders to tackle economic crisis

Posted by Editor on October 17, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the need for experienced leaders in Parliament to address the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

In a special statement on October 17, 2024, he called on voters to elect candidates who have a proven track record in managing economic crises, especially as the nation prepares for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Wickremesinghe highlighted that those who have worked alongside him in recent years possess the necessary experience to guide the country forward.

He noted that regardless of whether they are in the opposition or the government, Parliament cannot function effectively without skilled leaders. “Without this experience, you will fail to meet the country’s goals,” he warned.

He also appealed to those who did not vote in the last election, urging them to recognize the importance of electing capable representatives to solve the economic problems facing the nation. “The future of the country depends on electing leaders with the right skills,” he stated.

Wickremesinghe pointed to his leadership in the previous presidential election, where he gained support from various political parties, including the UNP and SLPP, under the ‘gas cylinder’ symbol.

He announced that many of his former MPs and officials are uniting again under the ‘New Democratic Front’ for this election.

He concluded his statement by encouraging all citizens to cast their votes for experienced candidates who can help rebuild the nation and secure a better future for everyone.