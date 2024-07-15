Sri Lankan Government approves allowance for employees who worked during strike

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2024 - 9:45 pm

The Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to give a one-time allowance of Rs. 10,000 to all government employees below Executive Grade level who reported for duty during the recent strike.

The proposal, presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, also includes awarding these employees a certificate of appreciation.