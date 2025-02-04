Sri Lankan President arrives with minimal escort for 77th Independence Day

Posted by Editor on February 4, 2025 - 2:29 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived at Independence Square in Colombo for the 77th National Independence Day celebration, escorted by only three police motorcycles.

There were no additional escort vehicles, such as mounted police (horseback officers) or other security vehicles.

When Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and other invited guests arrived, they were preceded by only a single police motorcycle.

In previous Independence Day celebrations, the spouses of the then-President and other leaders were present. However, this time, no such presence was observed.