SLPA resolves container congestion – enhances port operations

Posted by Editor on February 4, 2025 - 3:21 pm

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) has confirmed that container congestion at the port has been largely resolved, though it has not been fully eliminated.

An SLPA official stated that the situation has greatly improved, easing the previous disruptions to port operations.

Irshad Niyaz, Secretary of the Lanka Wharf Services Association, announced yesterday (February 3) that the congestion issue was addressed through an intensive four-day, round-the-clock operation.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, for their support in resolving the issue.

Niyaz also highlighted that container congestion had been an issue even before the current administration, resulting in significant financial losses for Sri Lanka due to the delays.

In a related update, SLPA Chairman Admiral (Retd.) Sirimevan Sarathchandra Ranasinghe shared information on the progress of port infrastructure improvements.

During an inspection tour on February 3, 2025, he noted that the construction of a dedicated yard for container vehicle parking in the Bloemendhal area is progressing well.

This facility is expected to be completed and handed over to Sri Lanka Customs soon, further enhancing port operations.