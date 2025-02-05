Four Sri Lankan Police officers suspended over alleged torture

February 5, 2025

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, took steps on February 4, 2025, to interdict four police officers, including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Weeraketiya Police Station.

The interdicted officers are:

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Weeraketiya Police Station

The OIC of the Tangalle Crimes Division

The OIC of the Kamburupitiya Police Minor Offences Branch

A sergeant attached to the Mount Lavinia Police Station

This decision follows their release on bail after being implicated in a case related to the alleged torture of a suspect in custody.

The case involves a young man named Dilshan Madhusanka, who was allegedly arrested, detained for nearly six days, and subjected to torture while in police custody at the Malimbada Police Station in Matara.

An investigation conducted by the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) revealed the alleged involvement of these officers. Based on the findings, the Attorney General filed indictments against them.

The Matara High Court had previously ordered their release on January 27, 2025, granting bail under strict conditions. Each officer was required to pay a cash bond of Rs. 25,000 and provide two surety bonds amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 27, 2025.

The interdiction of these officers follows the ongoing legal proceedings and reflects the severity of the allegations against them.