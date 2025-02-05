Sri Lanka to cut water tariffs by up to 30%

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2025 - 9:45 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that steps will be taken to reduce water tariffs in Sri Lanka by a percentage ranging between 10% and 30%.

A spokesperson mentioned that attention has been directed toward reducing water tariffs in response to the decrease in electricity tariffs.

It has been stated that a committee has been appointed to examine the feasibility of reducing water tariffs.

The committee’s report on the proposed tariff reduction is scheduled to be submitted to the Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board within the next few days.

Subsequently, the Chairman is expected to forward the report to the relevant minister, after which the proposed measures will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.