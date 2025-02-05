Sri Lankan MPs’ meal price jumps over four times from Rs. 450 to Rs. 2,000

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2025 - 10:09 am

A Member of Parliament in Sri Lanka will have to pay Rs. 2,000 for their meals starting today (February 5).

The previous fee of Rs. 450 was increased following a decision by the Parliamentary House Committee.

The proposal was presented by the ruling party.

Accordingly, it was decided that breakfast would be provided at Rs. 600, lunch at Rs. 1,200, and evening tea at Rs. 200.

Although this decision took effect on February 1, 2025, Parliament is convening today for the first time since then.

Meanwhile, a regulation under the Foreign Exchange Control Act and two regulations under the Import and Export Control Act are scheduled to be debated in Parliament today.