Sri Lanka launches national survey on toque macaque

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2025 - 10:32 am

The Coconut Development Authority has initiated a survey to estimate the population of toque macaques across all districts in Sri Lanka.

This survey is scheduled to take place on either February 15 or 22, 2025.

According to the Coconut Development Authority, the purpose of this survey is to explore solutions to the damage caused by these animals to coconut plantations.

The necessity of this survey has arisen due to recent reports indicating that millions of coconuts were destroyed in 2024 as a result of toque macaques, significantly impacting the national economy.

Various government institutions, including the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Sri Lanka Police Department, are collaborating to ensure the success of the survey.