Sri Lanka announces new paddy purchase prices from February 6, 2025

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2025 - 12:18 pm

The Sri Lankan government announced today (February 5) the prices it will pay per kilogram of paddy through the Paddy Marketing Board.

A special press conference was held today to announce the purchasing prices of paddy, with the participation of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation, K.D. Lalkantha, and Deputy Minister Namal Karunaratne.

According to Minister K.D. Lalkantha, the prices are as follows:

Rs. 120 per kilogram for Nadu Paddy

Rs. 125 per kilogram for Samba Paddy

Rs. 132 per kilogram for Keeri Samba Paddy

“The decision was made considering both the price of rice and farmers’ production costs,” Minister Lalkantha said.

He further stated that only dry, weight-compliant paddy meeting the required standards will be purchased by the Paddy Marketing Board, starting tomorrow (February 6).