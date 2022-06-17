Sri Lankan Prime Minister to present roadmap for Economic Recovery

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to present a roadmap on overcoming the current economic crisis to the parliament soon, local media reported today (June 17).

Mr. Wickremesinghe said the roadmap will be completed after taking proposals and suggestions from members of parliament who he met on Thursday night (June 16) to discuss the current economic situation.

He said that the drafting of the roadmap has already commenced.

Also on Thursday night, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana gave a presentation to the parliamentarians on the short and medium-term strategies of the government to overcome the current economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing the most serious economic crisis since its independence.

The country’s state-owned fuel distributor Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said it only has 5,000 metric tons of petrol and thus only 500 metric tons will be released to gas stations each day.

(Xinhua)