Sri Lankan Protesters block the remaining two entrances of the Presidential Secretariat
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan Protesters at Galle Face Green in Colombo have set up two more tents and blocked the remaining two entrances of the Presidential Secretariat earlier today (June 20).
Several groups of individuals who represented various organisations have been staging protests at the Galle Face Green for the past 72 days claiming that the protests will continue until Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from his post.
Share on FB